A lady has mourned the untimely death of her father, who was shot seven times a day before her birthday

The mourning lady recounted his last moments on earth and the great toll it took on her emotionally

While lamenting not being able to make him proud, she shared the last words that came out of his mouth while he was on the hospital bed

A young lady, Akeelah Chellan, has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her father.

According to Akeelah, her father was rushed to the hospital after he was shot seven times a day to her birthday.

A lady says her dad died days to her birthday. Photo Credit: @akeelaaaaaaaaaaah

Source: TikTok

In an emotional post on TikTok where she shared a loved-up moment with her dad, Akeelah said she hadn't seen him in such a bad state before and recounted his last moments in the hospital before he gave up the ghost.

The mourning lady said he had big plans for her birthday before his life was cut short.

Last words dad said to her

When she visited her dad in the intensive care unit of the hospital, the lady noted that he could only hear but could not speak.

When she told him she loves him, the lady said he mouthed that he loves her more.

She expressed sadness about not being able to make him proud and hailed him as her superhero.

Her lengthy sad post on TikTok read:

"The 21st March is when my world came crashing down into pieces. Something so unexpected happened: my dad got shot 7 times a day before my birthday, which was crazy cause I never saw him in such a bad state before, but l went to hospital came home, l never ate or slept.

"l just constantly prayed l am losing weight even anyway Saturday is my birthday and finally l get to see him in a state. l never imagined tho because he was planning big things for my birthday okay fine, his in ICU, can hear but can’t speak so l say to him he should fight for his life. He touches my hand, not wanting to let go, l tell him l love him.

"He says he loves me more but the words can’t come out his mouth just moved then when l left he didn’t wanna let go l thought he was recovering cause he’s reacted so well too me l left after he didn’t want to let go Sunday morning l go to church lol pray for him we go to hospital when l'm supposed to see him they start operating on him saying the pain is to much his vitals, organs and liver is collapsing.

"l start praying, but his been through worse, so l trusted he would be okay anyway. We leave, l get home take a power nap. My mother wakes me up saying we need to go to hospital. On the way, l can feel his heart stopped beating. When we get the immediately my heart drops seeing him all blue, so l break down, l'm screaming l went lay on him even l kissed him.

"Even l want to know how do u get over losing a parent u loved more than anything, that u trusted, that had ur back and all, making sure he protects you and u could do nothing but let him die right before u. How do u forget someone u have known all ur life, knowing that u nothing without them.

"l didn’t even get to make u proud yet, Dady. This wasn’t the plan, u told me u will always be here with me. l will cherish every moment, and l will always love you more than anything. You are and always will be my superhero."

A lady mourns her dad's untimely demise. Photo Credit: @akeelaaaaaaaaaaah

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's sad post makes netizens emotional

Palesa Mzozoyana said:

"I stopped praying, couldn’t eat for months but I’m telling you from a daddy’s girl to another, it does get better with God by your side. Continue praying for strength and healing of your broken heart."

Zothando_Cooks said:

"April last year I lost my superhero I’m laying in bed typing now approaching a full year only now it’s hitting me that I’m not okay."

mic.key said:

"Lost mine 2 days before my 22nd birthday and we'd already made plans as the doctors had said he was going to be discharged the following day."

user6483552825729 said:

"I feel you babe 💔💔 sometimes I wish he was an absent father because then maybe I wouldn't be feeling this pain."

mapulenzimela said:

"Very sad nunu however cherish all the beautiful moments u were with him I see u guys were awesome together."

🌻DarshyBoo🌻 said:

"When I see posts like this it makes me so emotional because my dad was my everything... literally ! and I had to watch him pass away in hospital."

Shanique Nicky Naidoo said:

"I was dropped off at school by my dad in the morning, he said shap ssee you after school. After school my aunt and mom picked me up, told me he is at the hospital, when I got there he had already passed on. I screamed "why, why, why" 1000 times. I'm still not healed, and it has been 11 years. It's just gets easier as time goes by, but it never ever heals."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed her late father's last message to her before he lost his life.

Lady displays message dad sent before demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the touching message her late dad sent her two months after he passed away.

She described her late father as the loveliest dad. The text she shared on X (formerly Twitter) was from one of her conversations with him.

In the message, the doting father expressed love for his daughter, saying he was a fulfilled living achiever because he loved her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng