A young Nigerian lady has shared the last message she received from her father before his unexpected demise

While sharing the WhatsApp message online, the lady revealed how she always goes back to re-read it since his passing

Social media users who came across the touching post stormed the comments section to sympathise with her

A Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media following the unexpected demise of her beloved father.

She shared the heartfelt message she received from him before his sudden passing and grieved over his exit from the world.

Lady displays last message from late father

The WhatsApp message, now a treasured one, revealed the depth of affection and blessings the doting father had bestowed upon his child.

Sharing the message via TikTok under the handle @capricornbaby81, the lady gushed over the loving relationship she shared with her father.

His message, filled with warmth and spiritual guidance, expressed gratitude and love for his child, while also imparting words of encouragement and blessing.

In his words:

"Blissful night my child Nora. I have seen it thank you and remain blessed. God has already blessed the day you were born. This year is laughter in your life in Jesus name. Thank you my sweet child. I love you. Keep on helping us. God will provide for you. Always be happy my child thanks."

While sharing the message online, the lady revealed how she always re-read it whenever she missed him.

Her post was met with an outpouring of sympathy and support from TikTok users, who were deeply moved by the touching tribute.

"The last text I received from her dad before he left me. I always go back to re-read it because I would miss him dearly," she said.

Reactions as lady shares last message from late dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the touching post.

@Thereal_nora said:

"So sorry namesake."

@Lamceesca said:

"So sorry. He's praying for you in heaven. Take heart."

@Prince said:

"May his gentle soul RIP. I felt this."

@enugu_clothvendor said:

"Be strong dear."

@Nancy love said:

"Sorry boo."

@Joshua Raphael said:

"What , ur Dad is no more."

@Sandra added:

"Take hrt sis."

