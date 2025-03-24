A lady shared how she lost her relationship with a good man even though she had not intended for the incident to happen

She said she had a misunderstanding with her man sometime in the past and she casually told him they should break up

The man took the comment seriously and left her, even though she was expecting him to come back and beg, he never looked back

A lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she lost her relationship sometime in the past.

The 2-minute 48-second video, where the lady disclosed that she did not intend for the relationship to end, currently has 2300 comments.

The lady says she didn't really mean to break up with her man but he took it seriously and left. Photo credit: TikTok/Aunty Pauline Official.

Source: TikTok

Aunty Pauline Official said she was dating a man who by many standards was a good person.

In the video she posted, she said the man was always the first to initiate peace moves each time they were having relationship problems.

According to Pauline, even if she was the one at fault, the man would go ahead to apologise.

However, there was a time they had a misunderstanding and she was so upset that she told the man they should break up.

Pauline says she learned her lesson the hard way never to take a man's kindness for granted. Photo credit: TikTok/Aunty Pauline Official.

Source: TikTok

The man responded with "Okay". She said she was surprised that the man took it seriously.

She stated:

"Let me tell you how I learned the hard way never to take a man's niceness, kindness, gentleness for stupidity. My man and I we had a disagreement and we just could not see eye-to-eye. And because I was just so tired I now said 'let's break up.' The boy now said 'okay'."

The lady noted that she had expected him to beg for them to settle the matter as usual. She was expecting he would tell her she was his last bus stop and he was not going anywhere. The man did none of that and their relationship ended.

As things turned out, the man left the relationship and never looked back to date.

Pauline said the painful episode taught her a lesson not to take a man's kindheartedness for granted.

The lady warned other women:

"Change that your bad character before he leaves, e go pain you! Let your yes be yes and your no be no."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses her man

@The Watcher said:

"The only woman a man can beg and cry over is his first girl. The first woman he ever dated. once he gets heartbroken, any woman he dates afterwards he will never beg."

@the_african.child said:

"We don't give second chance anymore. if you say no, we move."

@Mboutidem Mark said:

"The last time I told a girl she was my last bus stop, she used an excavator to open more roods and made more bus stops."

Man travels to see woman, discovers she's married

Legit.ng earlier reported the story of a man who moved from his city to another city to visit a woman only to be shocked by a major discovery that was shared online.

According to the story, the man and the woman have been talking to each other online for several months before agreeing to meet.

It was only when the man travelled to meet with the woman that he discovered, to his surprise, that she was a married woman with children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng