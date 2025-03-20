Lady Shares How She Nearly Missed Marrying Her Husband Who Treated Her Well During Dating Stage
- A Nigerian lady said she nearly missed marrying her husband because the man was behaving strangely when they first met
- She narrated how her husband showed her a lot of love when they were dating and was always the first to apologise
- The lady noted that she was not used to that kind of love and kept telling the man to show his true colour
A Nigerian lady on TikTok, Nelson Gift, is grateful for the kind of man she married but she said she almost missed being his wife.
According to the lady, when she first met the man who would become her husband, she was scared of how 'strangely' he was behaving.
In a post she made on TikTok, Nelson Gift said her husband was so kind during their dating stage that she even thought his behaviour to be strange.
According to her, she was not used to the kind of love her husband was showing her. This made her tell him to show his true colour, not knowing that his love towards her was real.
She said in her post:
"When I met my husband, his personality was strange to me. He was too kind, always quick to apologize, has a very attractive sense of humour, and he forgives easily. Anytime we had a misunderstanding, this man would call me the next day and begin to gist me something entirely different just to make me laugh, and then we resolved things later. And he communicated his feelings with so much maturity."
According to Gift, she felt like her husband was pretending and he wasn't showing his true self.
She said:
"Honestly, I felt like he was pretending because I wasn't used to that kind of love. There was a day I told him "I know you are just pretending, you better show your true nature" and he laughed and said "This is me".
Gift explained that she was used to the kind of love that kept malice and in which couples would not talk to each other for days when they had a misunderstanding.
She noted:
"Before I met him, I was used to being defensive, not accountable whenever I was wrong, and always looking for who to blame. Saying "I'm sorry" was even out of the equation and not talking to your partner for 2-3 days when you have a misunderstanding was normal to me."
She said her relationship with her husband changed her life because the man taught her the true kind of love.
