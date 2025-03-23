A lady shared her husband’s last words on the hospital bed before he died, sparking sympathy from netizens

She shared how she had visited the hospital and was still reassuring him that he was going to be fine

Many who came across the post sympathised with the lady and encouraged her, following her loss

A Nigerian lady, Omalicha Nma, sparked emotions as she shared her husband’s last words on the hospital bed.

She shared how she reassured her husband about his health after visiting him at the hospital on that day.

On her Facebook page, the woman said her husband stretched his hands towards her and she held him and told him that she came with his clothes.

As she reassured her husband, his doctor smiled, and her husband looked at her and said his final words.

She said:

“Have you lost a spouse or a loved one before, and what were their last words to you?

Me: My husband stretched his hand and I held him, while still assuring him that he would walk out from this hospital bed with his two legs, that i came with his cloths. (The doctor that was assigned to him looked at me and smiled)

“My husband looked at me and said, “No more injection." Keep resting Best Ugoji Uzochukwu Dim.”

Reactions as lady shares husband’s last words

Uche Ken Ndukwu said:

"Be strong. Those making you go through all these will surely sleep and never wake up."

@Ifeoma Edeh Chibuike said:

"It's not easy,mine left me 2 months ago...you see death of a spouse is irreplaceable...he brought the kids back from school and said he want to rest small before going back to his shop and laid and died this innocent children don't deserve the pain of being fatherless I'm so pained,I'm shattered and broken I pray I come out of this."

Georgenia Uchechi Egbulefu said:

"It's not easy but it's well. The God of widows will continue to strengthen you IJNA."

Amaka Chineke said:

"Mine told me to take care of our kids…and am trying my best to do so. It’s well with our souls."

Ogbonna Micheal said:

"My immediate late elder sister held my hand and smiled and said Dede take care of my children that's all."

Uchenna Love Okoli said:

"Mine died on oxygen with very heavy breath, he was on coma for almost 24 hours. 2nd of December is a day I will never forget. Rest in peace my beloved husband. You're the best man as long as am concerned. Your love never fade away."

In related stories, a nurse shared the final words of her patient while another lady shared her brother’s final words.

Doctor reads letter from his late patient

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian doctor received a heartfelt letter written by a cancer patient to him before her death.

The letter was addressed to him, and the young doctor was very emotional as he spoke about his experience with the cancer patient.

Many who came across the post were left in tears as they shared similar experiences about losing a loved ones.

