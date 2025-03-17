A Nigerian man who was abandoned by his mum for almost 30 years finally got to see his mother

What transpired when they met was not what he expected, which made him break down in tears

Many who came across the story gave their opinion and experiences, as some advised the young man

A Nigerian man was abandoned by his mother as a baby and grew up with his father.

After almost 30 years of searching for his mum, their meeting did not go as he planned.

Reunion with mother after 30 years leaves man heartbroken. Photo: princessdlaf, LaylaBird

The story was shared by X user @LajaOriade, who said his friend was the man in question.

He mentioned how his friend’s reunion with his mother ended in tears.

The man stated that his friend who was abandoned as a baby was also rejected as an adult.

The tweet read:

“My friend searched for his mum for about 30 years after abandoning him with his dad as a baby. The day he met her, he came out of the house hiding his tears from me. She didn't want him as a baby & still didn't want him as an adult.”

Man in pains after reuniting with mother who left him for 30 years. Photo: Robin Gentry

In the comment, he added:

“I think my friend turned out dysfunctional cos his mother left, his father remarried, & the wife made his life hell until he left home finally in Junior secondary. We hear so much about those who eventually pull through but many abandoned children don’t.”

See the post below:

Reaction trails man’s reunion with mother

The man’s story stirred reactions among netizens, who shared their thoughts and advice.

@UcheOnwuzo said:

"As a pastor, let me say this "Please, do not have kids outside marriage!" Everyday we deal with these things, and it's heart-breaking. Stats show that people raised by both parents are more likely to last in marriage, with superior indices for good lifestyle factors."

@BigDeeqDom said:

"It was actually very silly to search. Lol, like she isn’t searching for you, dear. She should be the one searching, not the other way around. I don’t really know why people do that or what they hope to achieve."

@Adukegeorge said:

"People do not always tell the stories of the mother that left, but some of us lived through it."

@vulcanstudionft said:

"That's heartbreaking. Sometimes the people we hope to find love and acceptance from can be the ones who can’t give us what we need. Your friend is incredibly strong for going through that search, even if it didn’t end as he hoped."

Man reunited with mum after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his excitement and moved many as he reunited with his mother after 10 years apart.

A video captured the moment he sighted his mother at the airport and they shared an emotional reunion.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the emotional video which went viral.

