A lady has mourned her father on social media and released a sweet message he had sent her on WhatsApp during one of their chats

She noted that it has been two months since her dad passed away but she can't stop going back to her conversations with him

The heartwarming message from her dad elicited emotional reactions online as people mourned with her

A young lady, Ijeoma Ntada, has made public the sweet message her dad had sent her on WhatsApp when he was alive.

Her dad passed away two months ago and the lady admitted she keeps revisiting their conversations.

Ijeoma shared a memorable conversation she had with her dad when he was alive. Photo Credit: @TheIjeomaNtada

Ijeoma described her late father. as the loveliest dad. The text she shared on X (formerly Twitter) was from one of her conversations with him.

In the message, Ijeoma's doting dad expressed love for her, saying he is a fulfilled living achiever because he loves her. The message read:

"If I don't love you, I merely exist. Loving you makes me a fulfilled living achiever. I love you."

People sent her condolences

@PeterChukw27563 said:

"Oh, my heart.

"Your father was sure a darling, the loveliest. Now, that's one out of the many things grief teaches you—to go back in time, savouring and immersing yourself into memories. It teaches you to pace yourself, to linger a little longer. Ije, he's in a better place. 🤍"

@_adesostory said:

"You had such a lovely dad❤️.

"A tip: you could try saving screenshots of these conversations on google drive or something similar. To be sure you never lose it."

@eunice_adesina said:

"This is so precious! May his soul continue to rest in peace, and may you be comforted by how lovely he was."

@gottaluvenkay_ said:

"So sorry for your loss….That response is so beautiful it brought tears to my eyes🥺 May he continue to rest in peace🕊️❤️."

@odumodu_whit said:

"Sorry for your loss. But "If I don't love you, I merely exist. Loving you makes me a fulfilled living achiever" then proceeds to say "I love you" is a bar!!!

"Dam.n!! 🥹

"Sorry again for your loss."

@c_kpani said:

"Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go" |May he rest in peace 🙏🏽."

