A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her husband’s newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady who just got married displayed the exterior and interior of the house

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the couple for the great work in the comments

A newlywed lady shared her husband’s latest achievement in building his dream home, which earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the wife showed different parts of the house from the exterior to the interior.

Lady celebrates as husband becomes homeowner

The video, shared on TikTok by @molara2001, gave a glimpse into the beautiful bungalow which was built in a very spacious compound.

She also showed the interior of the buildings, which were still undergoing some finishing touches.

The young lady congratulated herself and her husband for the latest achievement, as she said she was free from paying rents.

She said:

“A big congratulations to me and my husband. Latest house owner. We are free from paying rents. You are next ijn.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady flaunts husband’s new house

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@SURPRISE VENDOR IN IJEBU said:

"Congratulations. God let them congratulate me and my husband dis year."

@user1134874786 said:

"Congratulations to him. I wish so for my man soon inshallah."

@Big Comfort said:

"Congratulations. This is huge. I claim it for my brother and my man very soon."

@Oshitayo Deborah said:

"Amen.....congratulations to me and my husband as well...u will celebrate us soon."

@Mumzyire11 said:

"Congratulations, God plz don't forget me this year, I wish to build my own house and completed it... so help me God AMEN."

@Ayomide said:

"Congratulations manifesting this for me and my man nd siblings."

@bb nwa said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessing my husband is next in Jesus Name Amen."

Lady helps her man to build house

In a related story on Legit.ng, a young Nigerian lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking.

She revealed that while they were dating, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband.

Source: Legit.ng