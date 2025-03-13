A family honoured one of their own who graduated from school in the United States in a unique way

In a heartwarming video, a woman laid a wrapper on the ground for the fresh graduate to walk on amid stares from white folks around the area

The video has elicited heartwarming reactions on social media, with some describing the display as well-deserved

A man was given a royalty-like treatment following his graduation from school in the United States.

Not minding the attention from people, a woman laid a wrapper on the ground for the graduate to walk on.

The proud woman seemed the happiest as she celebrated the fresh graduate. She was captured spraying cash on him.

Still in the mood of celebration, she hugged the graduate. It is not clear what her relationship with him is. Legit.ng observed that a little boy and another lady were also with her.

The kid was seen trying to pick some of the money that was rained on the graduating student.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, @blackdiamond361 hailed the family's way of honouring the graduate. The TikTok user wrote:

"We teaching the American how to welcome their degrees holder."

At the time of this report, the video had amassed a million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People admire the family's degree celebration

Sanji said:

"I feel like I need to go back to school cuz I didn’t get this, cuz of Covid."

OKC TILES And PLUMBING said:

"Dis one cost pass red carpet, na person family de proud of fit walk on top of dis one."

prov31lady said:

"Thank you maam… WE ARE AFRICANS … we are RICH IN CULTURE, RESPECT EACH OTHER N OUR ELDERS, LOVE FASHION AND PRAY HARD."

JOHNNIZZLE said:

"To be African during graduation day…blessing oooooo!!! Congrats to the graduate."

Deraking said:

"He deserves it. It’s not easy, congratulations."

Uptown girl said:

"Lil man is surely securing the bag."

Yvio Official✈️ said:

"The lil boy with the mom purse."

marycantonah said:

"The Oyinbo wey their family no show this kind love go dey jealous."

Nana Glam said:

"Lmaoooo I love being African we are unapologetic proud and extra !!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a proud mum had laid a wrapper for her daughter to walk on as she signs out of school.

Mum celebrates daughter's graduation in sweet manner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a final-year student's mother had showed up at her school on her sign out day and celebrated her achievement in a lovely manner.

The proud mum jumped for joy on seeing her daughter and spread her wrapper on the ground for her to walk on.

The graduating student jumped excitedly on the wrapper and hugged her mum. After that, the woman danced with her daughter, as onlookers gazed with admiration. The daughter gave her mum a marker to sign on her shirt, which is the most important activity of the sign-out day.

