A young Nigerian man congratulated himself after becoming a landlord.

He built his beautiful bungalow on a site that housed an abandoned, uncompleted building.

He transforms abandoned building to bungalow. Photo: @vickyitalian4

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @vickyitalian4, the young man showed the building's former state, with its old blocks and bushy surroundings.

From abandoned project to beautiful bungalow

The man bought materials and completed the building into a new bungalow, making him a landlord.

In the caption, he expressed gratitude to God as he congratulated himself.

He said:

“God did. Congratulations to me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail young man's fine bungalow

@Justrill said:

“Jehovah even if na 3 bedroom… abeg give me 2025.”

@chiomanancy516 said:

“for me to see this today on my fyp is an indication that my uncompleted project have been completed before this year ends in Jesus name Amen ,thank u Lord Almighty.”

@Christopher Khalid said:

“congratulations. i pray i finish mine also.”

@Lomzytrop said:

“God please do for me as first son I wan roof my papa house for how many years.”

@Kelvin said:

“I'm happy to see this video and I claim to do the same.”

@joygold said:

“Congratulations dear my brother and hubby we soon use the sound. “

Source: Legit.ng