A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man shows the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Nigerian man shows off fine bungalow he built from scratch. Photo: @gtmoney07

Source: TikTok

Man expresses gratitude over completed house

The video, shared on TikTok by @gtmoney07, gave a glimpse into the house owner's journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, with a glimpse of the beautiful night view.

His caption confirmed his thankful attitude towards his accomplishment, as he said that he was forever grateful to God for his new home.

He said,

"Forever Grateful Lord 🙏🥰🤭#newhome #godisgood"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man proudly shows off house

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Wisdom said:

"Congratulations bloodline mine is next Amen."

@favour savage said:

"Congratulations 👏👏 nice Job."

@pretty nice

"I tap from your blessings."

@Official Moses D ZionBTC said:

"Congratulation bro god way complete your own go still complete my own"

@Ask __for __lewinsky said:

"CONGRATULATIONS I'M NEXT IN JESUS NAME AMEN."

@Last born

"Congratulations more blessings dear."

Man flaunts structure of bungalow he built

In a related story, a Nigerian man has received accolades from netizens after showing off the beautiful house he built in his village.

In a video, he displayed the house, which was still uncompleted, and asked people to congratulate him.

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud him and congratulate him on his latest feat.

