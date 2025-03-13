A lady is happy that she has secured the heart of a white man who has taken her to the registry for marriage

A video trending online showed the young lady walking out with her man after they were done with their civil wedding

The lady and her Oyinbo husband were all smiles, indicating they were happy to have agreed to a lifetime union

A beautiful lady has tied the knot with a white man who fell in love with her.

The lady took to social media to share videos of their wedding after they signed the dotted lines.

The Nigerian lady proudly shows off her Oyinbo husband after their wedding.

In one of the videos posted on TikTok by Priscillia Perome, the lady and her husband were seen walking out of the registry after sealing the deal.

Priscillia was holding her husband tightly in love, prompting some netizens to ask if the man was going to run away.

Both of them were smiling happily as they came out after becoming legally married.

The lady declared that they were officially married and also said she blessed the day she met her man, Kyle.

The bride is holding her husband after their wedding.

She said:

"Legally married. I bless the day I met you."

A lot of people are reacting to the video. Many congratulated the lady, while others wished to find an Oyinbo man to marry.

Reactions as Nigerian lady marries Oyinbo man

@RHEE said:

"This man never understand wetin de happen."

@High chief Dera said:

"The difference is clear. Congratulations to you both."

@Pepper body said:

"Every time you dey drag this youur man for hand like goat, shey your man na imbe ni?"

@Moranugba said:

"Why you Dey always hold ham tight. We no fit collect ham trust us na."

@ACE said:

"If na Jerome be the miracle and congratulations I go reject am person we’re no fit waka on his own."

@kim.jummy0 said:

"The wedding gown is beautiful yo yo yo am kidding."

@ola-Ahmed said:

"No even single congratulations & best wishes for this comment section."

@KURIOUS K said:

"People are so bitter. Your home is forever blessed baby girl."

@ugonna vass said:

"Can you marry this kind of man in Nigeria... Una think say na all the oyibo get money."

@kin.guymeme said:

"Congratulations dear, your home is blessed and filled with the fruitfulness of the Lord."

@Oluwadaraire said:

"Those people wey dey back dey laugh you and your husband."

@Kennybeect said:

"He who found a wife has found a good thing na him I know but this day na he who found a husband oooo. Congratulations ooo."

@harmless beauty said:

"The way you take dey hold your man eeh, come be like say he can't walk on his own stop na let him hold you instead."

Lady shares her experience after marrying Oyinbo man

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said before she got married, she thought her marriage would make her a rich woman.

She said she was reasoning that marrying a white man could make her financially secure, but the notion was a lie.

The lady said what people think about life in Europe is mostly not true, as many misrepresent the facts of life there.

