A young man who announced his new homeownership online became a viral sensation on TikTok.

His video chronicled the entire process, from the initial foundation work to the full-scale construction phase.

Young Nigerian man builds fine bungalow.

Source: TikTok

The video documentation of the construction process, as shared by @sonofgermanbackup, showed the effort and hard work he put into the project.

Ultimately, he unveiled the finished home with a spacious compound, highlighting its beautiful and inviting interior.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off new bungalow

Many persons on TikTok celebrated the young man for his achievements and others also “tapped” into the blessings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@Øpäñka said:

"Congrats go reach everybody if u believe type amen."

@Bigger_God or Hushpuppi said:

"god why me. my parents are getting older ...My god my lord I need your help now my parents are living in this world if you don't help now I don't need it again for this life."

@Giovanni Leonardo said:

"As I wish you congratulations , God will remember me for God."

@KENZIE BILLIONS said:

"Congratulations I pray make i build my own house."

@WHITE_MONEY said:

"I came to tap blessings, am coming back to watch again."

@successful New money said:

"Congratulations at God do your own make he still do my own ooo."

SUCCESS EXCHANGE🇬🇧🇲🇽🇺🇸

"I tap from your grace bro."

Nigerian big boy builds house from scratch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house.

In a video shared on TikTok, he shows how the building project progressed from its starting point to its final look.

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for his great work in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng