A lady reportedly left her marriage of 5 months despite the debt her husband incurred to throw her a big wedding party

Reasons why she left the marriage emerged as the man struggled to pay the money he borrowed for the wedding

Netizens gave their opinion on the situation, as they shared similar experiences they’ve witnessed

A Nigerian man reportedly borrowed money to throw a lavish wedding ceremony based on his wife’s request.

Five months into the marriage, the wife said she wouldn’t continue with the marriage because she felt she didn’t belong there.

Lady ends marriage after 5 months, leaving husband in debts. Photo: jhorrocks, dragana 911 Photos for illustration purpose only

Source: Getty Images

The situation was made public by the man’s friend, @unclenasco_ on TikTok, who said he saw the lady with another man 3 months after leaving the marriage.

He said:

“My guy wey marry July last year, December na him him wife tell am say ;I don feel like I belong here. I don’t feel like continuing this.’ Na him the woman tell am, na him the woman move. The guy think say na wetin them fit settle.

“Like joke like joke, January pass, February pass, na March we dey so. Yesterday I see the lady for shoprite. She don dey with another guy. She don move on. Meanwhile this girl pressure this boy say she need big wedding. This boy borrow money take do the big wedding. Now this guy never pay debt finish….”

Lady ends marriage as husband still struggles to pay wedding debt. Photo: dragana991

Source: Getty Images

In the caption, he added:

“As a young guy that wants to get married. Pls make sure the woman you want to marry provides half of the total amount needed for the marriage let’s see if she will wake up overnight and abandon the marriage. This girls don too dey do these days.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as wife ends marriage of 5 months

Netizens gave their opinion on the situation, as they shared similar experiences they’ve had.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Gracious vianney said:

"When I say I don’t like expensive wedding men will be like I don’t know what’s up. We go use that big wedding money do business hubby."

@chinedu6044 said:

"Bro u just talk watin happen to me in 2023. Am a living witness. E don happen to me before."

@Mayor said:

"My guy married on 1st Jan and they divorced in April, meanwhile my tailor never finish sewing the senator material I gave him to sew for me for the wedding and the marriage don already end."

kelly45 said:

"Bros my guy do marriage for November here the marriage don cast,the girl say he no want again."

@D3_punisher said:

"He needs to sue the woman because she can’t walk away from the marriage when she’s legally married. In fact, if she wanted to leave, she would have filed for separation."

In related stories, a man who borrowed N2.3m on a wedding shared how much money he was prayed while another man sponsored his wife to the UK after the wedding.

Man sponsors wife to university, aviation school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man proudly shared why he sent his wife to aviation school despite funding her university education.

The man explained why he had no problem with his wife being more educated than he was since he only had a degree.

Many who came across the post hailed the man for supporting his wife and her career goals, while some had other opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng