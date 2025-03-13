Man sends wife to aviation school after sponsoring her in university, shares why

A Nigerian man proudly shared why he sent his wife to aviation school despite funding her university education

The man explained why he had no problem with his wife being more educated than he was, since he only had a degree

Many who came across the post hailed the man for supporting his wife and her career goals, while some had other opinions

A Nigerian man, Atu Terver, narrated how he sponsored his wife through university after marriage.

He explained that his wife was at 100 level when they got married and that he was jobless at the time.

Man shares why he sent wife to aviation school after sponsoring her in university.

On his Facebook page, Atu noted that though jobless, he managed to sponsor her through school.

Man sponsors wife to aviation school

Despite not furthering his education, he also supported her when she said she wanted to attend aviation school.

His Facebook post read:

“After graduating, I jejely look for work with my first degree make I deh feed family. I married her in 100 levels without a job, I managed as a jobless guy to sponsor her through her degree at Uni agric.

“After degree I never go any other school but my wife said she wan go aviation school so I no get option than to support her. Iam one of those few once who never believed in if your wife is more educated than you she will not respect you. When I no get strength, she go train my kids. Kunav girls no deh mumu.”

Man and his wife whom he sent to aviation school after university.

Reactions trail man's support for wife's education

Many who came across the post hailed the man for supporting his wife and her career goals.

Wisdom Ikpomson said:

“Congratulations. You see this life ! This is the same woman they said you married on easy buy . God go continue to shame our enemies . Some of them that married on million Dollar transfer and cash , where are their wives now?”

King Awunah said:

“Not only you bro. I'll sponsor my wife to any level she wants to attain in education.”

Kaase A Gabriel said:

“Women respect money not educational status bro. Try and be broke a little and you will see if truly her being educated more than you does not show any difference.”

Charles Adanyi said:

“You did the right thing bro, house wife is far different from a girlfriend, you are training someone that will share life with you for a long period of years.”

Nelson Atoo said:

“You suppose dey hide update.”

