A Nigerian lady got people talking after she spoke about her choice of men in relationships and marriage

She shared why she’d rather remain single than be with a man who would introduce her to a struggling lifestyle

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s bold stance on relationships

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Anthonia Umerah, generated buzz after she boldly declared the kind of relationship she wanted to be involved in.

She said she’d rather remain single than date or marry a struggling man, as she gave her reasons.

Nigerian lady Anthonia Umerah gives reasons for not wanting to be in a relationship with a struggling man in a trending Facebook post.

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, Anthonia was reacting to a post about ladies who felt they were too beautiful to date struggling men.

As she reacted, she also shared the conversation she had with a new man she met.

The post read:

“I prefer to be single than date or marry certain categories of men that will introduce me to their struggling lifestyle. Struggle your struggle alone bro! Don’t involve me. I learnt to be very vocal about my choices from men. Men are very straight forward when it comes to their choices in woman.

“Few days ago, I met a new man…just few minutes into our conversation….he asked me why I am single and I told him it is my choice. I equally asked him and he started wailing that women he likes don’t like dating him because he does not have a car which is a l0w self esteem problem on his own part that he is yet to realize. He proceeded to ask me…”I hope you are not like other women who can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car”.

“I’m certain he expected me to give him a pick-me response to massage his l0w self esteem and say I am not like them but I disappointed him and told him I am like them! I don’t like men who trek. I love men who have their own car and men who are comfortable. And that’s it! That was the end of our discussion.”

Nigerian lady Anthonia Umerah boldly explains why she'd rather stay single than become a spouse to a struggling man via her Facebook page.

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail lady’s stance on relationship

Adigun Adekemi Christianah said:

"One thing I love about you is you are a very straight forward lady and honestly this is the best for me . Keep it up girl."

Morgrace Obot said:

"You just talk true. With all the suffer I have suffer I should struggle with Man no oh. I'll stay single and get my money."

Chidiogo Gift Iweh said:

"Struggle your struggle. Make I struggle mine."

