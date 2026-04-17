Streamer Peller stated he spent over ₦30 million on the trip, claiming the destination is strictly for the ultra-wealthy

A panel of presenters on TVC News didn't hold back, labelling the streamer’s comments as "rude" and "disconnected" from the hardworking reality

A defiant Peller questioned if he should simply buy the media house so he can personally fire the presenter who criticised him

Nigerian streamer Peller has responded strongly after a panel on TVC News criticised his controversial remarks about civil servants and luxury travel.

The backlash began after the streamer, who is currently on vacation in the Maldives with his partner Jarvis, claimed that the destination was too expensive for Nigerian civil servants.

Peller disclosed that he spent over ₦30 million on the trip and alleged that travellers are required to present $10,000 in cash before gaining entry.

Peller says he spent over ₦30 million on the trip, claiming the destination is strictly for the ultra-wealthy. Photos: Peller/TVC.

Source: Instagram

He concluded that such a vacation is far beyond the reach of most government workers.

His remarks quickly drew criticism, prompting a discussion during a TVC News panel programme.

According to the panel, statements like that undermine the dignity of civil servants and ignore the financial struggles faced by workers in the country.

One of the female panellists was particularly critical, stating that she does not take the streamer’s opinions seriously.

She also accused him of speaking without proper thought and faulted him for failing to promote local tourism.

Reacting in a new video, Peller fired back at the criticism with strong words, questioning whether he should buy the television station.

He also threatened to take action against the panellist who criticised him, insisting that her claim about civil servants being able to afford Maldives trips was unrealistic.

He stated:

“Should I buy TVC guys, If I buy TVC, I will first sack that lady that drags me all the time, when I get to Nigeria I will go to TVC and slap her face, she says civil servant working in Nigeria can go to Maldives, TVC sponsor her to Maldives because if you do I know you won’t pay her for 5months because you want to oppress me.”

Watch Peller's reaction here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Siropey stated:

"TVC, here is another news to deliberate on......as he don do his clapback. When institutions don't have a clear vision, we will always find ourselves in this void loop. They have amplified matter that doesn’t worth being a national talk when the country is on fire."

@fineboikura wrote:

"Peller wan buy TVC ke i hope he know person wey get TVC sha na first klass citizen for this country get am. But seriously the lady na real feminist she too dey drag talk down on peller and efe"

Peller questions if he should simply buy the media house so he can personally fire the presenter who criticised him. Photo: Peller

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng