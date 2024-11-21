A Nigerian man spent N6 million on his wedding day and realised only N350,000 from the money he was sprayed

A Twitter user who shared the story also noted that the man borrowed N2.3 million from his workplace to cater for the wedding

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the situation after learning that the man’s wife wanted a loud wedding

A Nigerian man realised N350,000 from money sprayed at his wedding after spending N6 million on the event.

His wife wanted a loud wedding, so he had to spend so much.

An X user, @rukky_nate, shared the story on his X page, stating that the man in question was his neighbour’s brother.

According to the person who shared the story, the groom regretted his actions.

The post reads:

“My neighbour's brother, a civil servant got married over the weekend, he spent N6m in expenses. He was only able to realize 350k from the total money sprayed. He said his wife wanted a loud wedding, and he agreed, now he is regretting that decision. I don’t feel sorry for him.

“Update: He borrowed N2.3m from his workplace corporative society. This is stupidity, I feel like punching this guy in the face.”

Reactions as man realises 350k after spending N6m on wedding

@Truthster24 said:

“If you told him to not grant his wife her want of an extravagant wedding, he’d have refused to listen and even shut you down. It’s time for consequences of action.”

@BenDiaspora said:

“What a blast. I guess the bride is in competition with either a girlfriend or the ghost of a boyfriend past. I wonder how long the marriage will last.”

@Paulechidi

“E sure me say inside that 6m, the babe no contribute reach 1m for inside. Lol. Serves him right, loud wedding in this economy.”

