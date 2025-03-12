A Nigerian man shared why he was considering an end to his relationship after his girlfriend’s birthday

He stated that he couldn’t get her the iPhone 16 she requested for but took her out on a date and spent over N100,000

Many advised him after he shared how his girlfriend behaved despite his efforts on her birthday

A man shared the experience he had with his girlfriend, which made him consider an end to the relationship.

He stated that his girlfriend wanted an iPhone 16 on her birthday but he could not get it for her.

Man considers breaking up with girlfriend over her iPhone request. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov, yalcinsonat Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The story was shared by X influencer, @Wizarab10, to whom the man sent a message concerning his ordeal.

The man said:

“My GF requested an iPhone 16 for her bday but I couldn't buy it, instead I took her to a nice restaurant where I spent over 100k. She has been moody ever since and is ignoring me. I want to break up but I don't think I'll be able to bear it.”

Advising the man, @Wizarab tweeted:

“Farabale jare. I promise you, you'll bear it. All it will take is weeks, a month, 3 months and you'll be fine. First, you must fling. You're a man. Stop running from pain. Nobody is irreplaceable - how much more one that does not love you.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s relationship dilemma

Many advised him after he shared how his girlfriend behaved despite his efforts on her birthday.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@6oss_x said:

"(y)our girl's reaction to you not being able to get her the phone should tell you everything you need to know. 10 men can run water through her hose if they promise to get her an iPhone 16. Give her back to the streets and let the streets cover her tab. Stay focused on you and your daily bread."

@mrhighfoster said:

"She knows you won't be able to have the heart to break up with her, and will do everything to not have a breakup. This is why she's making these requests and feeling entitled + giving you silent treatment."

@IamaExcellency said:

"You won't be bear what? You dey whine? The mere thought of how much you spent and how she ridiculed your effort, should be the catalyst, my gee. So werey danu."

@AjeboMezie said:

"Wow, just look at someone’s problem. I’m more interested to know if she cares how you’re gonna get over 600k for iPhone 16? Does she care? Or maybe you’re that type that used money to win her heart, if yes, I don’t care about both of you."

He considered breaking up with his girlfriend over her iPhone request. Photo: fizkes Photos for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng