A man who just installed a 6.2kW solar system has taken to his media page to mention the total amount it cost

He explained how the solar inverter works during the day and what it can power during the night

The installer also mentioned the capacity of the battery the client uses for the newly purchased solar system

A Nigerian man who installed a 6.2kW solar system for a client has shared his observation. He mentioned the amount a client paid for the solar system in the post.

He took to his page to explain that he had just installed a small but very strong solar system and noted that the system is 6.2kW.

Man reveals battery capacity of newly installed solar system. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/MisterAliyu, Getty Images/The Yudel Media

Source: Twitter

Man who installed solar system trends online

However, the battery of the solar system is 5.12kWh and mentioned what the client would enjoy with the newly installed solar system.

@MisterAliyu said in the post:

"Just completed ‘small but mighty’ solar system. The system is 6.2kW with a 5.12kWh battery."

After he had installed it, he explained that during the day, the solar system can power several things, as he mentioned.

The installer said:

"During the day, this inverter can power a 3-bedroom apartment, three or more smart refrigerators with one dual inverter AC (1hp) at a time."

Man who installed 6.2kW solar system reveals total cost. Photo Source: Twitter/MisterAliyu

Source: Twitter

Aside from that, during the night, @MisterAliyu, who installed the inverter for a client, noted that the solar system works differently, mentioning what the solar can power at night at his client's house.

"During the night, the battery will be able to power all the lighting points, fans, TVs, charging sockets, and some few low-power consumption appliances till the next morning."

In the comments section of the post, he was asked the amount he sold the solar system to the client, and he mentioned it.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Yeah, that’s the most important, sir. It’s something close to N2.9m, max N3m."

Reactions as man speaks about solar system

@imustchange1 wrote:

"This is called peace of mind. I hope the owners know about washing dust on panels and maintenance schedules to ensure longevity and value for money. Well done bro ?"

@Saiduuu_ shared:

"Translated from Indonesian:

"Peace be upon you. Sir, may Allah grant you the strength to complete the solar installation work."

@Fuad_Awesome added:

"Abeg how much does it cost??"

@electryte_solar said:

"My chairman don clock ske too."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after installing a 15kVA solar inverter in his home, saying he has enjoyed steady power since he went off the national grid.

He explained that the system costs about N6 million and can power his duplex for a full day when fully charged, while also advising Nigerians who can afford it to consider going off-grid due to unreliable electricity supply.

Man complains about his 2kVA solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man using a 2kVA hybrid solar inverter with a tubular battery cried out online after complaining about how fast his system drains.

He explained that even after charging for about 30 minutes using two 550W solar panels, his battery only lasted about 1 hour 20 minutes under a 340-watt load, and he asked social media users for help in solving the issue.

Source: Legit.ng