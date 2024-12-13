A Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her relocation to the United Kingdom 3 weeks after marriage

A Nigerian lady hailed her husband, who sponsored her relocation to the United Kingdom.

She said her husband brought her to the country within three weeks of their wedding.

In a video shared by @chinnybae9, the lady revealed how she got to the UK.

She also called her husband a unique name as she appreciated him

The lady said:

“Who brought you to UK? My husband. He brought me to the UK within three weeks of our marriage. My husband is the real Odogwu!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady hails hubby for bringing her to the UK

Many who came across the post hailed the husband and congratulated the lady on her relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Jessyberry said:

"I have always wish to travel out with my man, I pray God grant my wish."

@Lash_On_Empire said:

"I tap into this blessings."

@Vee said:

"Congratulations. mine soon."

@sonia of GoodLife said:

"congratulations babe."

@She’s a blessing said:

"Congratulations."

@Wendy said:

"Congratulations.I tap into it."

Lady relocates to UK to meet husband

In a related story, a Nigerian makeup artist relocated to the United Kingdom to meet her husband, who had gone there before her.

She shared a video detailing her preparations for her relocation to the United Kingdom to reunite with her husband, who is based in the UK.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and prayed for their relocation to happen as the lady talked about her expectations in her new country.

