A Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 just two days into their talking stage

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such amount

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s request and gave their talking stage experience

A lady shared how a man she was on a talking stage with requested N3,000 from her.

The talking stage is an early part of a relationship where two people get to know each other before officially dating.

Lady shares conversation with man who begged her for N3k. Photo: @mss.ijeoma

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @mss.ijeoma, she screen-recorded the man’s voice note from their WhatsApp conversation.

Man begs lady for N3,000 two days into talking stage

The man asked her to send N3,000 to his Moniepoint account, saying he wanted to use the money to add up to get something.

He also stated that he would refund her the money.

From the lady’s response in the chat, she said she wouldn’t do the transfer and asked him if he wasn’t ashamed of himself.

She captioned the video:

“I decided to give love anther chance and It’s just two days into the talking stage.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man asks lady for N3,000 during talking stage

@Beebee atelier said:

"Two days oo to talking stage and you already have his Moniepoint acct, because he sounds like you have the account number already."

@norahedmond said:

"You for give am nah."

@Chioma said:

"Naso I take meet one Benin guy wey tell me say make I send am 3k to eat that his hungry person wey I neva beg money from before."

@Sayo said:

"Na talking stage u wan do abi u wan do begging stage."

