A lady recently took to social media to express her disappointment and frustration after experiencing a different kind of treatment in her current relationship.

Having been accustomed to the romantic gestures of her former White boyfriends, she was taken aback by the behaviour of her new Nigerian partner.

Lady frustrated as Nigerian lover refuses to open car door

The video, shared by @iamnandile on TikTok, captured the moment the lady's Nigerian boyfriend refused to open the car door for her.

Instead, he questioned her expectations, asking who had taught her that someone should open doors for women.

In his words:

"Who's teaching you that somebody must open door for a woman? Who's teaching you that?"

The lady was left to open the door herself, visibly taken aback by her partner's attitude and perceived nonchalance.

Her previous experiences had led her to expect a certain level of respect and courtesy from her partners. However, her new relationship had quickly shattered her expectations.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You're too used to White men princess treatment but now you're dating Nigerian."

Reactions as lady shares experience with Nigerian lover

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with many users weighing in on the importance of romance in relationships.

While some users sympathised with the lady's plight, others argued that she was being unreasonable in her expectations.

@Michelle said:

"You got the a broken Nigerian man love."

@Tay~ari said:

"Dating a Nigerian man should be included in the 1000 ways to die."

@Nonhle Mamthembu Mkabayi wrote:

"Dating a Nigerian man after dating a Jewish man. I’m still hurting."

@Mashiy'amhle reacted:

"Whose teaching you dat?"

@Maryoum said:

"It’s time to go back my sister."

@Gosi N said:

"Who’s teaching you that somebody must open a door for a woman“ this man is something else shem."

@Barbz said:

"Mine is like that also, he laughs wen l talk abt flowers, but yena hz not that ba ngisazompheka kangaz kahle by the time lam done with him uzobethi yes mam kimi."

@Wanjohi wrote:

"And is it like a season. I’m still with my Vanilla man but since Naija men started lining up, that’s all I’ve been getting I’m too used to simps I can’t with the other side."

@PecanRican commented:

"You know guys - it’s never too late to show your girl that she is special to you - it’s the small things that counts - it’s really not that hard - stop and think for a minute."

@mama bear added:

"Mine will open the door for you hold your hands in public but when I say I want flowers he laughs deep hard, he only knows spa dates, wine tasting, picnic, that's all."

Watch the video here:

