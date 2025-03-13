With high hopes, a Nigerian lady visited a man who stays in Lagos Island, but was immediately disappointed

According to the young lady, she thought the man must be living in luxury since he lives on the Island

A video showing what the man's area looks like has gone viral on social media and got many people talking

A young lady, @_gems.collection, got disappointed after visiting a man who resides in Lagos Island.

In a TikTok video, the lady admitted that she expected him to be living in luxury because he stays on the Island.

She lamented taking her tripod with the hope of making nice videos.

"And I carried tripod for videos o," she wrote.

The lady posted a short video of a messy area, suggesting it is in the man's area.

"I have seen places in Island but thissss is a discovery," she wrote in the comment section.

She expressed displeasure about the money she spent on transportation to Lagos Island.

"Wetin go do my transport fare😂i thought there was light at the end of the tunnel."

Her video elicited mixed reactions.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the man's Island environment

Adunni’s Vogue said:

"Island dey, eye Land still dey."

Francess🌹🖤 said:

"Wait oo wetin sup gist us."

De Princess Skincare said:

"I go just turn from there."

DxclusiveBeautyLuxe said:

"God abeg."

Pat__😎😎 said:

"Where you find man go?"

Government official 🎖️ said:

"After I beg you o."

atiredboyy said:

"Na lakowe you go babes?"

Sheisblair1 said:

"There are 2 types of Lagos island 😂uno know?"

symply_Angel said:

"Awwwwwwn so beautiful just add flowers for the grass abeg."

