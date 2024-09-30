A Nigerian lady recently got engaged to her boyfriend, and her story got many people talking on TikTok.

According to her, she experienced heartbreak six months ago and decided to give up on falling in love

Her story has stirred many reactions on TikTok. Many also told their stories about heartbreaks, while others prayed for their turn.

A Nigerian lady got many people talking as she celebrated her engagement to her boyfriend.

She said the engagement came six months after she experienced heartbreak in her previous relationship.

Nigerian lady gets engaged six months after heartbreak. Credit: @eniolamhi28

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @eniolamhi28 on TikTok showed the moment the lady was in tears as she narrated her heartbreak experience.

She added that she gave up on love at that time.

However, luck shone on her as she got engaged to her lover.

The video was captioned:

“It all feels like dream all thanks to God.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets engaged

@Jay said:

"How do y’all heal that fast?? It’s been 3years and yet I’m no longer the same."

@Sandra ada Edward said:

"Lord you know the struggle ,for the past few months I have been trying to heal completely,lord I’m trusting you with the whole process ..I will smile."

@Mimi chubby said:

"Sometimes you quit the wrong people to meet the right ones enjoy every bit of love dear."

@Bigbaby said:

"Mine is a year plus and I can’t even bring myself to love another person."

@LeeRoyalty said:

"And there is me who is always getting hurt heartbreak after heartbreak nomatter how much effort I put in the relationship I always get the wrong ones yet I'm too picky."

@Fidenxl said:

"How do you all heal so fast? It took me 5years to open up my heart to love someone again."

@Adiza Karim715 said:

"Una dey move on quick oo."

Read related stories on marriage proposals here:

Lady goes on knees to accept her man's marriage proposal

Lady who had premonition about her engagement melts hearts

Video as man surprises girlfriend with beautiful marriage proposal

Lady kneels to accept her man's marriage proposal

A lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man's marriage proposal.

She knelt before the man to receive her engagement ring in the presence of so many people in a room.

Many social media users who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the engagement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng