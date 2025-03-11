A Nigerian man has fallen in love with a woman from another African country, and his happiness knows no bounds

The man said that after meeting the lady from Tanzania, he discovered that he had been wasting his time with Nigerian ladies

The young man and the Tanzanian lady are set to get married very soon, as they have set their wedding date after falling in love

A Nigerian man has shared how he fell in love with a woman from a different African country.

The man said he found love in the arms of a woman from Tanzania, and he has been happy ever after.

According to the man, after he discovered the Tanzanian lady, he found out that he had been wasting his time with Nigerian ladies.

In a message he sent to X influencer Sir Dickson, the man said the Tanzanian woman is a surgeon who lives and works in the USA.

He said the woman visited him in Aba, Abia state, and they have set their wedding date.

His words:

"Broski, I'm currently dating this thick babe from Tanzania and I regret wasting my early twenties with Naija babes. This girl is perfect inside and outside. She's a surgeon in the USA and visited me in Aba last week. Our court wedding is by August and I'll join her in the states afterwards."

A lot of people who saw the story shared by Sir Dickson congratulated the man who opted to remain anonymous.

See the post below:

Reactions as man falls in love with Tanzanian lady

@KlasickTheHost said:

"There are still a very good number of close to perfect women in Nigeria but it’s sad you would have to fast 40 days and 40 nights to see one in a million women."

@egbon_dhov said:

"Omo!!! All these dating outside Nigeria dey hungry me ooo cos these hungry leech!s don turn relationship to another thing for this side of the world."

@InyangSylvia224 said:

"Na this kind awof thing una de like. You never talk say na she de sponsor you oo. Na when she go turn you to her slave you to come tell us."

@MarianVictor18 said:

"Date your date, and leave Nigeria babes the h£ll alone. Why the comparison all the time. Nonsense.."

@monlehsaatah said:

"Tanzania girls though, hearing they're alot of loyal omes."

@BCreative0 said:

"Him say the girl is perfect inside and outside. Man Weh God take time create, the real object, nor perfect Na woman Weh dem tiff part of am from existing imperfection wan dey perfect?"

Lady shares video after visiting her crush

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady paid a first-time visit to a man she had a crush on and recorded a video of his room.

The man lives in a one-room apartment, which was not well arranged at the time the lady visited him.

Apart from not being well-arranged, the lady saw a cat in the room, but she failed to show the man's face.

