A Nigerian single mother flaunted three rings she got from her past relationships.

She showed off the rings in a TikTok video, sharing the story behind each ring.

In the video shared by @quenmother20, the lady said she was looking for a way to sell the rings to buy food.

She noted that she was collecting rings while her mates married and had cars.

The lady captioned the video:

“God go help me.”

Reactions as single mother flaunts three engagement rings from past relationships

Many who came across the post shared their opinions on the lady’s failed engagements, while some shared similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Humble07 said:

"Lord of the ring."

@Jennifer said:

"This is not ordinary nd it’s not a joke."

@Mickeywayinterio said:

"I collect up to 3 ring but I make sure say all of them na gold so when the relationship enter gutter I go sell the ring. Anyway I just got married."

@Timidnurse said:

"Me too...3 rings...if e remain small make e reach wedding, everything go scatter beyond repair. And I no get bad character oo, I've never dated a man and he won't mention marriage. But when it's time, it will scatter based on irrelevant things. I'm exhausted.'

