Lady Who Took Parents Out on a Date Shares Their Reaction After Seeing Restaurant Bill, Many React
- A lady took her parents out on a date and shared how they reacted after seeing the restaurant bill
- She stated how her parents felt about the date and how they exaggerated whenever they recounted the experience
- Many who came across the post hailed the lady for celebrating her parents, as some hoped to do the same
A Nigerian lady was so excited after taking her parents on a date in a restaurant.
She shared how her parents reacted to the outing and what they did after seeing the restaurant bill.
In a video by @igolonwaanyi on TikTok, the lady shared how her parents enjoyed themselves while on the outing.
Lady shares parents’ reaction to restaurant bill
In the caption, the lady shared how her parents reacted after seeing the restaurant bill.
She said:
“Went on a date with our parents. To us it's just an outing but to our parents, it’s a remarkable event. After years of placing our needs over theirs, they get to eat to their hearts fill.
“When the bill came, I saw the guilt in their eyes as they calculated how many post of soup they’d have cooked with the amount. For days, they spoke of the experience, exaggerating the number of meats they ate. May our parents live long to eat the fruits of their labour.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady takes parents out on date
Many who came across the post hailed the lady for celebrating her parents, as some hoped to do the same.
Legit.ng shared some of the reactions.
@Ifystone said:
"I didn't let my mum see the bill. It makes them compare the change in times, the economy and worry."
@_majesty_01 said:
"God gave me two mothers. My mum and her younger sister. Those two women have done what a father couldn’t. They’re about to have the first university graduate in a few months. Na only God no my mind."
@Melody said:
"Please next time don’t let them see the bill… that’s how they usually are, they’d feel guilty for squandering."
@inyah said:
"Mum is dramatic. I like her already God will continue to bless you financially so u can take her out to fancy places."
@AB BEAUTYHOUSE said:
"Went home to supprise my mom on her birthday yesterday nd she won’t stop calling me Omo school nd y I spent so much, whereas in my mind I didn’t do enough."
Son celebrates father’s birthday for first time
In a related story, a young man of 21 years was excited as he celebrated his father’s birthday for the first time since he was born.
Video trends as Nigerian man reports wife to her parents 2 weeks after wedding, calls family meeting
He sent a cake to his father through his friends, as he wasn’t in the city to meet his father by himself.
As photos from the birthday celebration went viral, many hailed the young man for celebrating his father.
