A young man of 21 years was excited as he celebrated his father’s birthday for the first time since he was born

He sent a cake to his father through his friends, as he wasn’t in the city to meet his father by himself

As photos from the birthday celebration went viral, many hailed the young man for celebrating his father

A young man fulfilled his dream of celebrating his father’s birthday, and his gesture made the rounds online.

He said he had never seen his dad celebrate his birthday since his birth.

In an earlier post on X, the young man, @Em3rieNwa, vowed to celebrate his dad this year.

He said:

“21 yrs of my life and my Dad has never celebrated his birthday. I will make sure I celebrate it this year no matter what the devil plans.”

He shared photos from the celebration on his X page as he fulfilled his plans.

Man excited as his son surprises him on birthday

The 21-year-old said he sent his friends to celebrate his dad because he wasn’t in the city.

The photos shared by the son showed his father in a happy mood as he held a cake and a greeting card sent by his son.

The son also promised that he would do better in the coming year.

His words:

“I sent my friends to surprise him, because I wasn't in the city, I believe next year is gonna be bigger.”

Reactions as 21-year-old celebrates his father’s birthday

Many who came across the post hailed the young man for celebrating his father.

@adetjr said:

"This is very nice. Thank you and God bless you. Cheers to your old man, man."

@CBFdW_ said:

"You did well. Go harder next year!"

@bigteoken said:

"Good job bro."

