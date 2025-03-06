A doting father has earned accolades online after accompanying his daughter to her new place of work under the rain

According to the proud daughter, her father defied the rain to visit her office and sign as her guardian after she landed her new job

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video stormed the comments section to commend the thoughtful father

A devoted father's heartwarming gesture towards his daughter has captured the hearts of many online.

The proud parent accompanied his daughter to her first day at a new job, undeterred by the rain.

Dad follows his daughter to her new place of work

The daughter, who shared a video of the touching moment on TikTok under the handle @emimonies, expressed her gratitude for her father's support.

She had just landed a role as a marketing officer, and her father's presence made the occasion even more special. As part of the formalities, he also signed as her guardian.

In her words:

"My dad came under the rain just to accompany me to my new job for the first day. I’m grateful for my new job as the marketing officer with Zenithe Insurance Buea and I’m also thankful for my dad’s endless love and support. My dad had to sign as my guardian."

Reactions as doting dad follows daughter to work

The video sparked lots of comments from TikTok users, who praised the father's thoughtfulness and dedication.

Many were moved by the simple yet powerful display of paternal love and support.

@CamiForex said:

"If there is one tiktoker I respect so much is Emi, I mean if lots of ladies out there could emulate her on this platform. U know what would happen next. Congratulations Emi more wins to you."

@Lily said:

"As you start with your dad God will keep pushing you higher and higher because from every child parents blessings are the key to thier success congratulations."

@Goodness and Mercy said:

"One of the main reasons why I keep praying for God to give my husband long life so that his kids will take him to places."

@PAMELA said:

"Supportive parent. That’s how he will keep accompanying u to greater places and next time he will be in his Benz."

@Stercy Lum commented:

"You are à big encouragement to many girls out there I feel that force to push further and harder each time I watch your videos Emy you are a big Blessing to your daddy may God bless you."

@Mami Pauline added:

"See as tears of joy dey roll down my cheeks Congrats Emi. Your dad is very supportive. More open doors IJN."

Watch the video here:

