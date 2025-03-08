Some students of the Yaba College of Technology surprised their class cleaner with gifts in class

The students explained the reason for their actions as the woman broke down in tears while receiving the gifts

Many who came across the video celebrated the students for their kind gesture towards the cleaner

Some Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) students melted hearts after they surprised their class cleaner with gifts.

A video showed when some final year students of the Accountancy department lured the woman into the class.

A cleaner breaks down in tears as final year students give her gifts. Photo: @the_anonymous.24

Source: TikTok

In the video by @the_anonymous.24 on TikTok, the woman entered the class and was led to the podium when one student gave her a bottle of water.

YABATECH students surprise class cleaner

After she had collected the water, the other students brought their gifts to her in front of the class.

The woman was too stunned to speak and bent her knees in appreciation as the gifts kept rolling in. She broke down in tears as she prayed for the students who rallied around her and hugged her.

Cleaner cries as students celebrate her with gifts in class. Photo: the_anonymous.24

Source: TikTok

The students then helped her carry the gifts into a car and drove her home.

The video was captioned:

“For Context: This woman here is a rear gem, her heart is so big and she’s so loving. She treat everyone in class with respect. She never complains when class gets too dirty, she keeps our stuffs when she finds them.

“To top it off, she’s a very hardworking woman, when we surprised her, she wasn’t feeling too well, but she still came to school and clean. This is our little way to show appreciation to her..”

The video has gone viral and has over 1.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as YABATECH students gift class cleaner

Many who came across the video celebrated the students for their kind gesture towards the cleaner.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@opulenceoasis_1 said:

"For LASU cleaners wey dey lock toilet?? Shishi dey no go see."

Say Mama said:

"She must be a very nice woman, but omo...her colleagues go envy her o, chai."

@Tosayen said:

"The person who brought the idea of getting a cab to take everything home with her really helped with my anxiety. As If the joy wasn't enough to trigger my anxiety, I kept wondering how she was going to get home with everything! You guys are thoughtful and kind and posterity will be kind to you back."

@Lolly said:

"All of una go pass una exams. The ladies there go marry better husbands wey go treat them with love/ The guys go get plenty money. I no know wetin to type abeg. I love una, muah."

@midelewis55 said:

"Our own cleaners Dey always abuse nii. If you no leave road self dem go sweep you join ham."

In related stories, some students gave their lecturer a wig and cake for her birthday, while another group surprised their lecturer with gifts in class.

YABATECH lecturer shares food for students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer of Yaba College of Technology shared food with students who surprised her with gifts in class.

A TikTok video showed the moment she announced what she wanted to share with the students.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lecturer’s kind gesture and praised her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng