A lecturer of Yaba College of Technology shared food with students who surprised her with gifts in class

A TikTok video showed the moment she announced what she wanted to share with the students

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lecturer’s reciprocative gesture and hailed her

A female lecturer of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) surprised her students with food in class.

This came shortly after the students gave her gifts in class to appreciate her.

Lecturer distributed plates of rice to students who surprised her with gifts. Photo: @bam_creation

In a video by @bam_creation on TikTok, the lecturer from the Food Technology department announced what she had for the class.

Lecturer shares 'concoction rice' to students

While announcing what she had for the class, the woman said:

“Concoction rice according to what my salary can do.”

The students were so happy as they clapped and cheered the lecturer for the free food.

They proceeded to share the food amongst themselves and started eating in class.

Students get plates of food from lecturer they surprised ith gifts. Photo: @bam_creation

The student who shared the video said:

“Come back if your fav lecturer is badder.”

Reactions as lecturer shares rice to students

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lecturer’s reciprocative gesture.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Modest_muslimah said:

"Very thoughtful and sweet of her…God bless her immensely."

@Ara said:

"Dear creator I like your video. wahala for who no come class for her period o."

@Delight_77 said:

"Uña think say una dey wise. atleast if she fail u, u won't say after everything u did for her. But that's so thoughtful of her."

@Nkechi patience said:

"Abeg which department is this Abi no be the same yabatech Wey I Dey."

Blaise said:

"So nice. but from my understanding is that she has given bk what you guys gave her, so if you fail she will definitely fail you."

@Agold said:

"Awww, this is thoughtful of her, even if na just puff puff she is the first lecture that I have seen on this app that gave back to her student's ."

@wealth said:

"When you receive learn to. give back... this woman knows the principles of overflowing."

@MR SMOOTH said:

"A learning environment where love take centre stage their will never be any room for negativity to me this is heartbreaking warming really."

