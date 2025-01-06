A young Nigerian lady showed off her father's cooking skills in a video that has gone viral on TikTok

Showing her dad making puff puff and other delicacies, she stated that her father loved to show off his cooking skills

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man's cooking skills and applauded him

A young lady got people talking after she shared a video of her father on TikTok.

She stated that her father loved cooking, and her mum enjoyed his cooking skills.

He prepared puff puff and masa. Photo: @sheris.sh

In a viral video shared by @sheris.sh on TikTok, she showed her father cooking different dishes in the kitchen.

The video gathered over one million views at the time of this report.

Lady's father makes puff puff, masa

The lady's father was seen making puff puff and masa in the kitchen. He put the dough into the boiling oil and fried the puff while he ate some.

Her father was also seen preparing vegetable sauce in the kitchen.

In the caption, the lady stated that her mother was enjoying.

She said:

“POV: Your dad loves to cook. My mum is just enjoying fr.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady's father showcases cooking skills

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man's cooking skills and applauded him.

Others also wished they were the man's children.

@CHIOMA said:

"My Dad too loves cooking but his food is not sweet and we can’t tell him."

@oyi_abah said:

"My dad loves to cook to but the onions .. my people the onions dey be like meat inside stew."

@XOXO LOLA said:

"Open tiktok for your daddy and make it a cooking content."

@Liz said:

"And there is my dad doing nth all day but annoying everyone."

@love said:

"Please oo, is daddy accepting daughter applications?? I'm 5'3 and very portable. if you feed me, I'll wash plates."

@POLTERGEIST said:

"It’s only once I’ve seen my dad cook, when my mom traveled and left us with him. Bro we ate beans like crazy but that’s the best beans I’ve eaten in my life."

@annacouture6 said:

"I remember one time my dad went to the kitchen and my mum was like she smelt the smell of gas and my dad was like “ yeah I switched it on , I’m now going to look for the matches “

