A Nigerian woman shared how she started living under the bridge after her children abandoned her

She shared the excuses her children gave her when she called them, as she showed where she slept

An aged Nigerian woman shared how her children abandoned her because she didn’t send them to school.

She said her first son abandoned her to live under the bridge after he built a house.

In a video by @aaclown.backup, the woman spoke in Yoruba as she told an interview all she had been going through.

Homeless woman laments after children abandoned her

The woman showed where she slept and the bush where she took her bath because she didn’t have a home.

She said:

“I called one of my children that why are they treating me like this. He said I didn’t send him to school. I told him that there was no money then.”

The woman also said she went around begging for food before she could eat, prompting the interviewer to give her N10,000.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail homeless woman’s message

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the woman’s video which went viral.

@eniola ishola said:

"The way i see this mama hmm is better u hear from his child b4 u judge."

@Dammy said:

"My ex left my daughter with me when she was just 2yrs old, meanwhile she had a child before I met her, she left that child since the child was few months, nw if those children don't care for her."

@ayoolauswat said:

"My mother use to say one prayer and I think it’s not bad…. She do say may almighty God never make me wait for any child before I eat."

@Olaniyi James said:

"I pity those children that neglected their mother they will sure regret their act someday. Our mother is our small God because their hold a significant and divine role in our life."

@Thatk_bae said:

"For me personally no matter how bad my mother treated me in the past and I know I am still feeling hurt I still wouldn't treat her this bad even though we wouldn't be on talking terms."

@DC Foodbank, LAGOS VENDOR said:

"Pray to have kind children. that's all I can say cos some children even if you give them your blood they will still turn their back on their parent."

