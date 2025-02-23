A Nigerian lady said she married an old man and that there were many benefits attached to the decision

The lady posted a video on TikTok sharing some of the things she got from her loving and dotting husband

She showed that she got her passport stamped, indicating she may have travelled abroad with the man

A Nigerian lady is now married and she is so proud of her husband that she is showing him off on social media.

The lady took to TikTok to tell people about the man she married and why she married him.

The lady said her husband provides her with money. Photo credit: TikTok/Mrs Aadeze Okoye.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, Mrs Adaeze Okoye noted that there are reasons why she married an old man.

Apparently, she may be replying to people who may have asked her why she married a man older than her.

She said in the video that there are benefits her man gives to her and she was happy about it.

Adaeze showed her Nigerian passport and the place where it was stamped, indicating the man may have taken her abroad.

The lady praised her husband for being a lovely man. Photo credit: TikTok/Mrs Adaeze Okoye.

Source: TikTok

Also, Adaexe showed a bundle of money apparently given to her by her husband.

In another video shared on her TikTok handle, Adaeze was here praising her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares why she married an old man

@nuukpemmavis said:

"An old men know hw to take good care of women and they don't cheat. I regret for marrying a young guy."

@Freda Addo said:

"Pls where is his elder brother."

@Beatrice ivy said:

"The old man wey I marry, money I no see, love I no see, na fight we dey fight eveday, I done Park go my house like 20times and return 50time."

@marina_love said:

"I married my own out of love, but at times I used to feel ashamed when I'm with people."

@Teekay~Tabokah said:

"Why not, I'm 28yrs and he is 52 i love the way he loves me."

@P.A.Y said:

"I swear I will marry for money. I have tried true love with pure intentions it's regrets after regrets."

@Treasure bae said:

"Congratulations mama🩷 I will go with you make I be your house help."

@sikirutemidayo463 said:

"Your beauty will not fade in the eyes of an old man that is why they are called peace of mind."

@Mary jigsimur said:

"Congratulations darling. God bless your union with wisdom and knowledge and all it takes to build a home."

@slim mummy said:

"They caring, loving understanding too responsible mine was sent from paradise not boys chasing up and down looking for trouble."

Woman meets her husband in the UK

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was left in profuse tears after his wife who lived in Nigeria landed in the UK to visit him.

A video trending online showed when the man went to the airport to pick up his wife who was equally overwhelmed with joy.

According to the video, the man lives in the UK and his wife was visiting him there for the first time in 17 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng