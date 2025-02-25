A young lady has shared her heartbreaking transformation on TikTok after getting married to the love of her life

According to the lady, who worked as a nurse before marriage, her husband took her to the village where she now assists him in farming

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post stormed the comments section to react to it

A video showing a young lady's drastic transformation after marriage has left many viewers moved to tears.

She posted the video via the TikTok app where it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and reactions.

Lady laments bitterly after marriage, becomes farmer

The lady, known as @emiliaake3 on TikTok, shared a post, juxtaposing her past life as a nurse with her current reality as a farmer's wife in a rural village.

Her emotional story revealed the sacrifices she had made for her family, leaving behind a fulfilling career to support her husband's farming endeavours.

In the video, she reflected on the voice in her head, reminiscing about the beauty of her life before marriage.

Overcome with emotion, she confessed that tears had become a luxury she could no longer afford.

With two young children to care for, she felt trapped in her circumstances, unable to leave the life she had built with her husband.

In her words:

"The voice in my head when I remember how beautiful my life was when I was not married. Tears have passed me to cry. I can't leave now. The kids are still young. 2 kids. I am a nurse but I had to follow my husband to the village cause he decided to go focus on farming in the village. He said let’s focus on farming that nursing doesn’t really pays."

Reactions as married lady cries over suffering

Netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to console and encourage her.

@priceless_lizzy said:

"More reason you should have something doing as a woman before going into marriage."

@nthabisengmosupyo stated:

"This is just another reminder that I made the right choice by refusing to marry him. Bounce back sis, this can't be the end."

@julie B said:

"Stay in your marriage their is no commitment on this streets people just wanna have fun talking from experience."

@Raymondkings said:

"What really happening is it money aspect or care of he don’t love you anymore or no child issue or what the problem, have you try discuss with him."

@17th reacted:

"Is he womanise, treating you badly not supporting u financially, emotionally and physically and what makes you crying?"

@sweet21204 added:

"My sister married is not by force I’m a single mother of two no husband my kids we very young when me and my husband were separated my second baby was just two months and the first one was 1 and half."

