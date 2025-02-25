Global site navigation

Single Mother Celebrates as She Marries Handsome Young Man, Shades Critics as Wedding Video Trends
Single Mother Celebrates as She Marries Handsome Young Man, Shades Critics as Wedding Video Trends

by  Victoria Nwahiri 3 min read
  • A beautiful Nigerian lady celebrated as she married a handsome young man, despite being a single mum
  • She threw shades at critics who said she would marry an old man because she was a single mother
  • Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her the best in her new marriage

A beautiful lady expressed her excitement after getting married to a handsome man.

She celebrated her new marriage, as she revealed that many had mocked her because she was a single mother.

Single mum celebrates her wedding to young man
She celebrated as she married a young man despite having a son. Photo: @enifas.glam
Source: TikTok

In a video by @enifas.glam on TikTok, the young lady threw shade at her critics who said she would end up with an old man because she already had her child.

Single mother celebrates as she gets married

The lady congratulated herself and her son on her traditional marriage ceremony.

She shared the video of the occasion and expressed her gratitude to God.

Woman rejoiced after getting married to young man despite having a son
Lady celebrates marriage in grand style despite bing single mum. Photo: @enifas.glam
Source: AFP

Her words:

“They are expecting me to marry an old man because I’m a single mum. Congratulations to me and my son. I got married to the youngest husband and the best human made for me. Who are you to say when my God haven’t said any. Lost words but in all God is the perfection. He is indeed the superior. I’m blessed.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail single mum’s marriage

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her the best in her new marriage.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@God sent said:

"Uche is really a nice guy! I’m sure you married right babes.. he adores women. Happy married life."

@ Omalicha68 said:

"God plzzzz. Remember my daughter.. she's single mom too and other ones that single... Amen ooo."

@sweetberrywoody said:

"To the men who saw the flaws and choose to stay. An iconic love story."

@Fa-Vy shawty said:

"I pray all single mothers find a man that loves and cherish both them and their kids Amen. May grace speak for me."

@may grace speak for me said:

"God please remember me and my son. Your home is blessed my love may happiness be your food all dey days of your life."

@dat_Gal_suwa said:

A man who knows what he want will always go for it ,no matter the circumstances 😩 big congratulations dear

@MIRACLE said:

"My husband’s name is also Uche and he’s the sweetest man I’ve ever met on earth may God give you all happiness you and your new family deserves."

Mhiz ella said:

"Congrats mama. but who was shouting say YES say YES na engagement."

