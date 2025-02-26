A woman shared a video of her 15-month-old son writing with his left hand, stating that she just discovered it

She asked a question about her little son’s ability as the video of her son went viral on social media

The woman’s question sparked mixed reactions, as netizens gave her various answers to her questions

A Nigerian woman was surprised after finding out that her little son was left-handed.

In a viral video, she showed when he was writing with his left hand and she tried to make him write with his right hand.

In a video by @kelvin.and.mum on TikTok, the woman asked a question about her son’s ability.

The video was captioned:

“POV: You just discovered that your 15-month-old is left-handed. Can it be corrected?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail left-handed little boy’s video

The woman’s question sparked mixed reactions, as netizens gave her various answers to her questions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Rootical said:

"As a lefty myself I can tell you your son will be a brilliant kid and when he grows up he will not lose a fight because of the surprise hook from the left."

@Hunter__ said:

"Omo make e use e right hand ma’am, talking based on spiritual aspects, especially if he’s ur first child, you can tie d left hand forcing him to use d right hand."

@Witcher said:

"My mother corrected my left handed brother to right hand with small trick. She wrapped and tied cloth in the left hand which makes it impossible to hold something with the left hand."

@thatgirloyeime said:

"Don’t try to correct it pls it’s as if you’re changing the place his brain is placed to another side by the way left handed people are so intelligent and brilliant so leave him o."

@blexinjbs said:

"In some school they do correct them because same with my two kids before they started school but now they are using right."

@WSB said:

"I noticed my daughter's own the second she had control of hands. She grabs things with her left. fights with her left."

@Omono said:

"I was left handed my mother changed me to right hand. I do basic things with my right hand but any other thing by default I use my left. Up till now I have to take a minute to know my left from right."

@Potter said:

I was left handed but my mother wan change am but now Ino sabi which hand I de use..na the 2hand I de use chop.i de use right hand write and I de use left do most things cuz it’s more comfortable for me."

