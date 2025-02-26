An emerging video of a lady and someone who resembles her has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady's best friend posted the video online, marvelling that her pal had found her twin on campus

While some people pointed out the ladies' similarities, others joked about what might have happened during their birth

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a lady meeting her lookalike on campus.

TikTok user, @rebecca.o.bediako, made the video of the lady, whom she described as her best friend.

She posted the video on TikTok and asked people what they think about their resemblance.

In the clip, her best friend was amazed as she interacted with her lookalike, who appeared equally puzzled.

"For real, you people look alike," @rebecca.o.bediako marvelled in the background of the video.

@rebecca.o.bediako appeared overjoyed for her bestie.

"My bestie has met her twin sister o," she said.

The ladies appeared to exchange contacts before parting ways.

Watch the video below:

People react to video of the ladies

Uncle_Larry77 said:

"If they are Ghanaians de3 I don't trust their father cause my father sef get kidies ano know."

Obaana said:

"I want to know whom they switched to rich family first."

SHATTAWAN DE MONEY MAN💪💸🇬🇭 said:

"Na ly they know each others before how come same hairstyle 💇 na ly they are twins I know them."

maxco said:

"That's Why I don't trust my Father, he moves around 24/27."

@God'sFavGal said:

"One person was given to another family. Twin instincts are real."

Diana Tutuah said:

"Hw come they have the same hair style?"

Just Jay said:

"I think they hav the same dad buh they dont know... dopple ganger."

Billionaire's wife 💕 said:

"It is called "doppelganger " they may have same fashion sense, same voice, same interest in a particular food etc .. everyone has a look alike somewhere."

Lady finds her lookalike in NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had found her lookalike at the NYSC orientation camp in Osun State.

Apart from being in the same platoon in camp, the lady said people often mistake them and that their names have been switched multiple times.

She added that their voices sound alike at times, which she considered weird. Interestingly, the ladies both serve in the same unit in camp.

