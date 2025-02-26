A Nigerian single mother has shared an intriguing video of her young son who looks so much like his biological father

According to the woman, the little boy's striking resemblance to her ex-lover made him a constant reminder of her past

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A single mother has revealed how her son's physical appearance serves as a constant reminder of her ex-lover.

In a video posted on TikTok, she spoke about her young son's striking resemblance to his biological father.

Single mum says son looks like her ex-lover Photo credit: @uchechiezeagu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum says son reminds her of her ex

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked a wave of empathy from social media users who have experienced similar situations.

While sharing the clip, the mother who posts under the handle @uchechiezeagu on TikTok, talked about the bittersweet nature of her son's resemblance to his father.

According to her, the resemblance served as a constant reminder of her relationship that didn't work out.

In her words:

"POV: Your son decides to be a constant reminder of your ex by looking exactly like him. This first kids always have their way of leaving a permanent reminder for you."

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail single mum's lamentation about young son

As the video gained traction, TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their own stories of how their children's physical characteristics had brought back memories of past relationships.

@creme de la creme said:

"Mine looks like me and he is living with him. I wonder how he is getting thru it."

@Norah Nyarangi said:

"I was on my own till you reminded me my what i usually want to forget."

@Nyarongo said:

"The feeling my son looks exactly like him."

@The Richies said:

"My own looks likes me."

@Vivian Ayodele Ebirim reacted:

"My thought exactly."

@Bakilo said:

"He's more cute."

@Glasskinwoman commented:

"He’s so handsome, nwaoma."

@phatymahimoru said:

"You go explain tired."

@Vivian Ayodele Ebirim said:

"My thought exactly."

@Kachiuwa Okebu reacted:

"Am telling u. Anytime I look at him. Dats what comes to my mind. He looks so much like his father."

@Sweet girl _Izzy added:

"Lol thank God both my kids are my lookalike. I hate that guy."

Single mum laments as boyfriend denies pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian single mother took to social media to slam her deadbeat baby daddy for denying her pregnancy.

She shared their WhatsApp chats wherein he denied putting her in a family way after being confronted.

Source: Legit.ng