A Nigerian lady has shown off her lookalike she found at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Osun State

Tagging the lookalike her twin, she said they are in the same platoon and are often mistaken for each other

She gave further similarities between them and one weird thing she noticed about her lookalike named Comfort

A female corps member, Erica, has showcased her lookalike, Comfort, whom she came across in her NYSC camp.

The Osun corper posted pictures she took with Comfort and got TikTok users talking.

Similarities between Erica and her lookalike

In a TikTok post, Erica stated that she and Comfort are not only in the same platoon but are often mistaken for each other.

She added that people have switched their names multiple times. Comfort and Erica are both members of the Orientation Broadcasting Service (OBS) in camp, with the former serving as the assistant head of presenters and the latter as the secretary.

Erica further said it is weird that their voices sometimes sound alike. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"Met my twinnie in camp guys, what do you think?

"Do we look alike cause I can’t count how many times we have both been mistaken by each other @Idongi_official."

View pictures of the female corper and her lookalike here.

People disagree about the corpers' looks

Unusual Prisca. said:

"The people mistaking you for each other are having issues with their eyes and should seek medical attention asap."

Enioluwa 🪷 said:

"You need to ask mom Nd dad some questions.... tell them to tell u the truth,u won't beat them."

FAS WORKS said:

"Call your mom straight up."

Body Treasure 💎💝🌺 said:

"You guys look so much alike... you need to ask your dad few questions... Cos wth."

Josh said:

"Call your parents."

_dhamolah said:

"Life is actually turn by turn... in June, I was wearing that secretary tag up and down😂.

"You both look alike actually."

Greater ❤️❤️💎💎💎 said:

"U guys look pretty much alike… especially in the second slide."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had found her lookalike on a bus.

Nigerian lady finds her lookalike online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was stunned to find her lookalike on social media.

The lady found her doppelganger after an X user released her childhood photo versus her present look.

The tweet blew up and caught the attention of the lady. Curious, the lady retweeted her doppelganger's tweet and asked who she is.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

