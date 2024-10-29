Photos of two Nigerian ladies with striking resemblance have got many people talking on X (formerly Twitter)

It all started after a female X user released her childhood photo versus what she looks like at present

Many internet users who saw the photos wondered if the two ladies are siblings or related in any way

Two Nigerian ladies who are not related in anyway have caused quite a stir online over their resemblance.

X user, @user16092002, had jumped on a challenge that required people to post their childhood photo and their current picture.

She found her lookalike on X. Photo Credit: @hotgirlcindyy, @user16092002

"So cuteee," @user16092002 captioned her tweet containing her photos.

The tweet blew up, garnering over 5k likes and close to a hundred comments. It also caught the attention of a Nigerian lady, @hotgirlcindyy.

Retweeting her doppelganger's tweet, @hotgirlcindyy questioned,"Hi, who are you please?

People marvelled at their resemblance and wondered if they are related.

See her tweet below:

People thought the ladies look alike

@Oluwabusayo_10 said:

"You always know girls Gon be beautiful from a young age."

@NobleBenz said:

"She resemble you like mad."

@Oluseunfunmi22 said:

"Omg!! You guys should meet up!!"

@heisola12 said:

"Crazy how i wanted to tag you yesterday when i saw her post 😂😂.

"Had to mind my business for real."

@Biglummy45 said:

"Ask your daddy he has a lot to say 😂."

@bhadman010 said:

"Your papa don go run one parol for outside eje."

@Bigmantin_ said:

"When una finish make una talk una real name.

"Njideka and Agnes."

@XO_LILMULTIBOY said:

"Your mom never told you the full story."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had found her doppelganger who lives in another country.

Lady finds her lookalike on bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had found her doppelganger on a bus.

Sharing her photos side by side that of the lady on Facebook group Life, Mahuntin marvelled at the numerous similarities they share. Apart from them having the same height, facial look and colour, Mahuntin said they also have career aspiration similarities.

Mahuntin who is currently studying business education said the lady who is studying health education is processing 'the same thing' concerning job after school. She added that they are both level mates but different institutions. Interestingly, she revealed that the lady who is an only daughter walks like her.

