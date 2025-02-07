A Nigerian lady and a man had a simple introduction wedding ceremony that did not cost them much

Wearing a simple outfit, the couple showed they were glad to be getting married as they brought some items for the ceremony

Mixed reactions trailed their ceremony as some people wondered why rushing into getting married

A young Nigerian lady has attracted attention after she shared a video from her low-budget introduction ceremony.

On the introduction day, the lady stepped out of an unplastered house, probably her parents', with a smile.

The couple knelt for prayer during their introduction ceremony. Photo source: @anike0787

Introduction ceremony items

She (@anike0787) danced gently, spotting a matching outfit with her husband. The introduction gifts were placed at the centre of the venue.

The items were just a few packs of soft drinks, showing that the couple did not have to break the bank to get married.

Marriage on low budget

She and her husband knelt, their hands stretched out in prayer. Many people praised the lady for expressing happiness and going ahead with the low-cost wedding.

A few people said that the lady should not have rushed into marriage. After the wedding ceremony, the lady danced to demonstrate her happiness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

THE_Kareem1 said:

"As you no make it hard for this guy it will not be hard for you in this life."

dammycute5 said:

"You suffer with man know still mean e go understand ur value know this and know peace."

DynamicJay01 said:

"When everything big no ..oloriibu will have chance in your home.congratulatuons."

BlessingUncutdiamond said:

"But why the rush,, is this how u both will continue in marriage."

Lara’s Collection said:

"Those of you dropping hate comments nah single mothers plenty among you you guys are not contented with whatsoever position you’re nah why them Dey later leave una try to be appreciative."

elder’sdaughter said:

"I wish say I fit tag my mama.. wedding no pass like this but No. if she neva pick Ankara and lace plus all classes of food."

akinsrock said:

"This is the type of girl most men are praying for. She really understand her husband."

Denise bruain said:

"Most of you in comments section I swear nah bike man most of you go still marry."

Cematyce said:

"I see nothing with this , I see no reason for a your couple to spend huge money on marriage of introduction… invest in your future as a couple.. you can spend much on it if you’re capable."

Another couple hold simple wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a preacher, @RasineIrem, also identified as Rasine Irem, shared on X how his younger sister had a simple wedding.

He added that the couple had the reception at the car park in his father's compound. He said he paid N7k for chairs.

