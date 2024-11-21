A Nigerian father who dressed up as Spiderman surprised his son, who marked his birthday in school

In the video, the man also prayed for his son in his classroom and took lovely pictures with the birthday boy

Many who came across the video wished the boy well and hailed the father for being there for his kids

A Nigerian man wore a Spiderman costume to celebrate his son’s birthday in school.

The boy was sad when his teacher pranked him that his father was not coming.

Man dresses as spiderman for son's birthday, Photo: @celebrity_carpenter

In a video shared by @celebrity_carpenter on TikTok, the boy was so happy when his father entered the classroom in a Spiderman costume.

Man prays for his son on birthday

The man entered with his face covered and gave his son a gift.

He later unmasked himself, and his son hugged him in the sweet video.

The man prayed for his son in the classroom and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Reactions as father wears Spiderman costume for son’s birthday

@Arin Wealth said:

"I want talk say make I be his mother but as I don hear your mother love you , I don give up."

@Ajokeade said:

"By the time the other children get home, you will hear daddy I want Spiderman birthday. congratulations boy."

@otamerepraise said:

"My daddy nor go see this one that time make he wear Minnie Mouse cloth come surprise me when I Dey primary school."

@June said:

"you are a great dad bro."

@DA KIDSTYLE said:

"I like it when fathers are intentional about their children. God bless you sir."

