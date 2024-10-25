Lady Gets Cute Puppy as Birthday Gift 8 Months After Losing her Dog, She Weeps in Video
- A Nigerian lady was emotional after her best friend gifted her a cute puppy as a surprise birthday gift
- She shared a video of her crying as she unboxed the puppy, revealing that she lost her dog in March
- People who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady's outburst, as they admired the cute puppy
A Nigerian lady was so happy after her best friend gifted her a puppy.
She revealed that she lost her dog in March.
In an emotional video shared by @ms_yudee, the young lady sat in her parlour when her best friend entered the house.
Lady cries after getting puppy
Her best friend was holding a red box, which she gave to her.
The lady cried when she opened the box and saw the cute brown puppy.
She said:
“I would casually joke about loving a brown Lhasa and in July I tweeted that I'd name her Honey and then I totally FORGOT about it. To my utmost shock today @poshevonn came with this red box and my heart nearly exploded.
“Say Hi to My Honey. She's brown and I remembered honey brown and because I didn't want to name her brown. I named her HONEY.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady gets puppy as birthday gift
@Dabuskabash_ said:
"the dog be like jesus no be canada ?"
@Blossom said:
"Lost my 3 Lhasa’s in a week…I cried eh."
@nutter tools said:
"I got a black and brown Lhasa. he’s officially my handbag ."
@Viki said:
"Only dog lovers will understand."
@Cherish Diamonds said:
"wait for dog?!... I cry for dog wetin i go do for money?!"
Read more related stories on dogs
- Landlord's Dog Sees Female Tenant on the Street, Waits for Her
- Man Hails Dog Who Always Brings Him a Gift
- Dogs Jump up Happily, Surround Lady As She Visits Her Elder Brother
Woman plaits her cute dog's hair
In a related story, a Ghanaian woman was filmed plaiting her cute puppy's hair in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.
To further beautify the two cornrows, the woman added bows at each end, as seen in the video shared by the woman's daughter.
People who came across the video hailed the woman and admired the cute dog for sitting still throughout the plaiting process.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng