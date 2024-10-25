A Nigerian lady was emotional after her best friend gifted her a cute puppy as a surprise birthday gift

She shared a video of her crying as she unboxed the puppy, revealing that she lost her dog in March

People who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady's outburst, as they admired the cute puppy

A Nigerian lady was so happy after her best friend gifted her a puppy.

She revealed that she lost her dog in March.

In an emotional video shared by @ms_yudee, the young lady sat in her parlour when her best friend entered the house.

Her best friend was holding a red box, which she gave to her.

The lady cried when she opened the box and saw the cute brown puppy.

She said:

“I would casually joke about loving a brown Lhasa and in July I tweeted that I'd name her Honey and then I totally FORGOT about it. To my utmost shock today @poshevonn came with this red box and my heart nearly exploded.

“Say Hi to My Honey. She's brown and I remembered honey brown and because I didn't want to name her brown. I named her HONEY.”

Reactions as lady gets puppy as birthday gift

@Dabuskabash_ said:

"the dog be like jesus no be canada ?"

@Blossom said:

"Lost my 3 Lhasa’s in a week…I cried eh."

@nutter tools said:

"I got a black and brown Lhasa. he’s officially my handbag ."

@Viki said:

"Only dog lovers will understand."

@Cherish Diamonds said:

"wait for dog?!... I cry for dog wetin i go do for money?!"

