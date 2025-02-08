A Nigerian mother was joyful after she saw her four-year-old son teaching his younger brother of 2 years

The woman shared how she discovered the kids in the sitting room and stated that her job has been easy

Those who came across the video celebrated the children and shared their observations about the video

A Nigerian mother of two expressed joy after she saw what her two kids were doing.

The woman said she walked into the sitting room and met her four-year-old son teaching his younger brother of 2 years.

The four-year-old boy was teaching his brother the alphabet. Photo: b.b.bryan7

In a video by @b.b.bryan7 on TikTok, the woman shared how she felt about the heartwarming moment.

Four-year-old boy teaches his younger brother

The two children were seated on the ground while the elder one wrote the alphabet on the board.

He pointed to each of the alphabets and asked his brother to repeat after him, which he did.

Their mother said her job has been made easy for her, as she watched them in admiration.

She said:

“So I walked into my sitting room and met my toddlers like this. I couldn’t help but sit n stare. Job made so easy for me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little boy teaches the alphabet

Those who came across the video celebrated the children and shared their observations about the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Joseph Msemera_art said:

"The younger one is a genius,,, I mean how is he able to identify those letters despite the handwriting from our doctor brother. cudos to them."

@Keisha said:

"Big brother is a doctor and his brother is a pharmacist to be able to understand that perscription."

@olajide5308 said:

"He's using left hand. Most of them sabi book

@Saheed Oluyomi said:

"Scholars don’t only acquire knowledge, they also impact knowledge. tumb up bro."

@Prof Jay said:

woooow as a teacher, this is so beautiful to watch. kids who have elders ones to teach them are always blessed with wisdom

@Richie crown properties said:

"If to say my GEG lecturer teach me like this I for Dey first class. Make lecturer Dey dictate engineering maths."

@Craveaura said:

"aww,this is soo adorable please don’t try to switch his hand to right hand o. let him continue using his left."

