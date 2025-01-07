Lady Displays Gucci Shoes Her Uncle Who Returned to Nigeria from America Bought For Her Brother
- A lady displayed the Gucci shoes her brother got from their uncle, who returned to Nigeria from America
- The lady said their uncle also got her brother a Smart 8 phone, as they displayed both items in a viral video
- Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the shoes, while others shared similar experiences with America-based relatives
A lady showed off the Gucci shoes her uncle got for her brother from America.
She noted that her uncle also got an Infinx Smart 8 phone for her brother.
In the video shared by @fayibaby on TikTok, the lady’s brother unboxed the shoes and displayed them.
The lady also noted that her brother used an iPhone 13 Pro Max and hoped their uncle would give him an iPhone 16.
She said:
“POV: Your uncle came back from USA and bought Gucci shoes and phone for ur younger brother. Watch till the end. he fact by brother was expecting IPhone 16 and he bought smart 8 for somebody using 13promax.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail boy’s shoes from US-based uncle
Many who saw the video shared their opinions on the shoes, while others shared similar experiences with American-based relatives.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:
@bebe favour ibitoru said:
"This one no be gucci na ugochi."
@Angelabrown said:
"USA people ehm I will make a video of the wigs and shoes my aunty gave me n my sisters wen she came 2 9ja.even gown with label I use am do rag cos I dnt knw who will wear it,too shy 2 give it out."
@Olamidayo01 said:
"That's how one guy from Germany bought me a 5ml perfume. me we dey buy perfume of 100ml of 150k here o. i just say " dont worry u can gv it to someone else."
@BellaHot said:
"The shoe get mind come with box."
@Mee-yah said:
"USA relative and their thinking ehh. csnt forget when my aunt gift my brother Motorola phone. I just dea laugh cause that one don dea anticipate USA phone
ESTAR said:
"This shoe na old skool you go wear am 20 years nothing go do am. Ah go lie for you."
BM said:
"That’s not Gucci, he bought it and replaced it with that Oga Johnny’s Nepa shoe 😭… thinking u wouldn’t find out."
@____hudson_ said:
"Bro don use shoe Waka well for Abroad, e come package am come, this one na Ugochi o 😂no be Gucci."
Lady’s uncle wears NYSC uniform for visitation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly man got people laughing over the choice of outfit he wore while paying a condolence visit.
The man's niece shared a video of him wearing a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.
Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man's outfit, expressing how they would have reacted.
