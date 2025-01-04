A Nigerian man fumed after he spent over N100,000 for a family outing during the festive season

In the video, his wife hailed him and sang “Oblee”, a word related to enjoyment and used among Nigerians

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman and her husband’s actions

A Nigerian couple got people talking after their reactions to a family outing went viral.

While the woman rejoiced over the family hangout, the man fumed because of the amount of money he spent.

Man fumes over money he spent at family outing. Photo: @adesunbo001

In the video shared by @adesunbo001, the excited woman was singing ‘Oblee’, a slang term for enjoyment among Nigerians.

She sang and hailed her husband as she sat in the car's back seat while he drove.

Man fumes over expenses at family outing

However, the man was unhappy with the costs incurred at the outing. He held the receipt from the outing, where he paid a total of N146,150.

While he complained about how much he spent, his wife kept singing and hailing him in the funny video.

She captioned the video:

“My husband decided to take us out but later regretted it sha.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail couple’s outing video

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman and her husband’s actions.

@Triple B said:

"When is not your money why won’t you be shouting oblee."

@oluwafeyisayo said:

"Whenever my man falls in my trap of going chopping if I reach mall I go dey pick pick look away ni oh after paying baba go tight face."

@moropeda56 said:

"Thanks God that you have it my husband want to take me out but he no get money."

@bestcakeinayobo said:

"My kids: daddy when are you taking us out? Daddy: wo next week is your mom birthday we'll go out, I cannot spend double money this year ema pa mi."

@Femi Aregbesola said:

"My wife toast me say make we go out, moya look away ni, school is resuming January 6, una no fit kill me."

@Oladayo Isiak said:

"Is better to give them 20k to go out than follow them."

@Ajahbasi said:

"He don shake head for u say next time na 10k he go give you and ur kids to go buy ice cream."

@AdamHakimmi said:

"That is why I give my wife and children money too take them self out because will go angry when come back home."

@BEAUTYPOSEWORLD said:

"We’ve been spending since and have been buying things at every point…. Since it’s my husband money my smile sef change."

Read more related stories on couples

Man splashes N75m on vehicle for wife

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man spent N75m on a new car for his wife while his young son got a toy car worth N1 m.

The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon.

People who came across the video hailed the man and gave their opinions on his choice of cars and perceived wealth.

