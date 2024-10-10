A Nigerian lady revealed the exciting things she did in Lagos before relocating to the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady is celebrating her relocation to the United Kingdom.

She listed the fun things she did in Nigeria before relocating to the UK.

In a video shared by @bevz.ec on TikTok, the lady revealed that her visa application got accepted three days after her interview.

She also revealed that she bought a phone for her mother and unboxed her own Macbook.

The lady also attended her last Lagos party and went to church.

Travelling day experience

The lady revealed that she arrived at the airport six hours before her flight time to avoid any eventualities.

Though she noted that the flight was quite uncomfortable but she was grateful because it was her first time out of the country.

She said:

“September was a month to remember. I'm forever grateful to God.”

Reactions trail lady’s relocation story

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and hailed her for her activities.

@OFFICER PARA said:

"Una get money oo congrats."

@BUBBLE said:

"yh.... am running to church dis week."

@Mildreds_Fashion said:

"Thank you all for constantly helping me see so many good reasons to run back to God fully."

@Chichi said:

"Congratulations my visa shall be approved."

@Apinkefresh28 said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessing. Pls is it working visa?"

@Flag_Autos said:

"Congratulations. I tap into the grace."

@DJ Richie said:

"Congrats I tap into your blessings, may God remember me Amen."

