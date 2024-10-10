Nigerian Lady Buys iPhone For Her Mum Before Relocating to UK, Shares Beautiful Video
A Nigerian lady is celebrating her relocation to the United Kingdom.
She listed the fun things she did in Nigeria before relocating to the UK.
In a video shared by @bevz.ec on TikTok, the lady revealed that her visa application got accepted three days after her interview.
She also revealed that she bought a phone for her mother and unboxed her own Macbook.
The lady also attended her last Lagos party and went to church.
Travelling day experience
The lady revealed that she arrived at the airport six hours before her flight time to avoid any eventualities.
Though she noted that the flight was quite uncomfortable but she was grateful because it was her first time out of the country.
She said:
“September was a month to remember. I'm forever grateful to God.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s relocation story
Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and hailed her for her activities.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@OFFICER PARA said:
"Una get money oo congrats."
@BUBBLE said:
"yh.... am running to church dis week."
@Mildreds_Fashion said:
"Thank you all for constantly helping me see so many good reasons to run back to God fully."
@Chichi said:
"Congratulations my visa shall be approved."
@Apinkefresh28 said:
"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessing. Pls is it working visa?"
@Flag_Autos said:
"Congratulations. I tap into the grace."
@DJ Richie said:
"Congrats I tap into your blessings, may God remember me Amen."
Nigerian lady relocates to Portugal
A Nigerian lady is celebrating her relocation to Portugal and has shared a video to detail her relocation process.
She shared a beautiful video on TikTok that showed her loading her bags with foodstuffs like garri and beans.
Many people who came across the video congratulated her on her relocation and “tapped” into her blessings.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng