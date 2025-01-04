A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over her WhatsApp chats with an old classmate

She said her classmate from her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams tutorials of about four years ago chatted her up to beg for N14k

The lady displayed their conversation online, showing people how it went, and the epic reply she gave him amused people

Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian lady's WhatsApp chat with an old friend who needed N14k.

About four years after they had JAMB exams tutorials together, the person messaged her on WhatsApp, seeking a N14k loan in the new year.

Lady shares her chat with an old classmate who wanted to borrow N14k from her. Photo Credit: @cluster_lash_tech_ilorin

Source: TikTok

The lady, @cluster_lash_tech_ilorin, wondered what made the person message her out of the blue to request N14k and how he thought she was buoyant enough to be of assistance.

The person said she was rich, which motivated him to approach her for a loan despite not chatting with her for years.

The lady rubbished his assertion and maintained she could not be of assistance, even when he brought it down to N5k.

"Now that we have come to understand each other.

"Enjoy the rest of the year," she wrote as she ended the conversation.

The chats were shared on TikTok and got people talking.

Read their chats below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with old classmate

Olayinka said:

"These people should tell us where they order audacity from I need their plug."

KARLYPHA said:

"The luck you get na say him no fresh, him for nack you wetin no good."

ScentsbyNoorah said:

"I think na only me guys Dey bill cos they believe I’m rich 😒 na do one sent me video of his new car n said I should send him money for petrol this guys beg for everything."

ameeeeeen111114 said:

"But you actually portrayed to be a big girl to the person!! You guys must have been closer years back but you’re stable than the person now!!!"

Ä Kãñ Dê said:

"He just want to know your status to know if he might enter you anyhow he wants."

katianna_tems🌸 said:

"Confirm gaslighting 😹😹 osim “ I no Dey collect money from girl hand, na me suppose give you.”

Odile>>>😌😍🌸❤️ said:

"All the replies just Dey sweet me."

originalkdavizz said:

"Now that we have come to understand each other, enjoy the rest of the year, what a cold line."

Mookie said:

"I like the last part, warning and farewell at the same time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had posted her Instagram chats with her secondary school crush after they reconnected years later.

Man finds school pal as delivery rider

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had found his long-lost secondary school friend working as a delivery rider.

Narrating what happened on X, the man said he ordered food online and was surprised to see his secondary school pal at his doorstep.

The encounter left the man feeling ashamed and unsure of how to react, particularly when it came to collecting the food from his friend.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng